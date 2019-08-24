|
Taylor, Albert William "Bill"
1927 - 2019
Albert William "Bill" Taylor, 92, of McArthur, passed away Friday, August 24, 2019 at her residence. He was born March 4, 1927 in Springville, Virginia, son of the late Albert Clifton and Nan Carter Taylor. He was married to Darlene "Dee" Clay Taylor, who survives. Bill was Vice President and General Manager of Standard Parking in Columbus and former president of the Ohio State Parking Association; a World War II veteran of the United States Navy; a member of the Church of Christ; a 32° Mason, Aladdin Shriner, Jester's Court #8, Provost and Ambassador's Club. In addition to his wife, Dee, Bill is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Tracy of Paragould, Arkansas; grandchildren, Tara and Eric of Paragould, Arkansas; brother, Herbert (Nancy) Taylor of Bluefield, West Virginia; sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Harlow) Faulkner of Circleville, Karen (Jerry) Fadley of Columbus and Kathryn (Frelan) Evans of Williamson, West Virginia; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and very special friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a special sister-in-law, Doreen Talkington. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Monday, August 26, 2019 in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur with Pastor David Brothers officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Albert Taylor to The , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019