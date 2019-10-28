Home

Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
View Map
Burial
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
United Presbyterian Cemetery
Rarden, OH
View Map
Alberta Hilt


1945 - 2019
Alberta Hilt Obituary
Hilt, Alberta
Alberta Hilt, 74, of Vilardo Lane, Columbus, Ohio, passed 9:13 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Mt. Carmel East, Columbus, Ohio. Alberta was born April 6, 1945 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Albert H. Hilt and Ruby P. (McKinley) Hilt. Surviving are a brother, Thomas Hilt of Columbus, Ohio; and two sisters, Margaret Ann Hilt of Dayton, Ohio and Mary Highley and husband, Wilbur of Columbus, Ohio. Alberta was a retired medical technician. She was active in the Ohio Chapter of the Association of Medical Technicians and the Central Ohio Diabetes Association. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers Bill Hilt and George Hilt. Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Ray McKinley, officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30p.m. in the United Presbyterian Cemetery, Rarden, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Ohio Diabetes Association, 1699 W. Mound Street, Columbus, OH 43223. www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019
