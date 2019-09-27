Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
1573 Elaine Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
6440 S. High St
Lockbourne, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberta Shal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberta Shal


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alberta Shal Obituary
Shal, Alberta
1924 - 2019
Alberta Florence Shal (nee Liston), 95, born January 22, 1924 to the late Albert Liston and Sara Liston Steele, passed peacefully at home on Friday, September 27, 2019. Survived by loving daughters and sons, Mary Weinland, Deb Nogle, Joseph L. Shal, Jr., Ruth (Mike) Bell, Jeannie (Dani) Trinetti, and David (Jill) Shal; and son-in-law, Howard Held; cherished grandchildren, Christopher (Kate) Weinland, Elizabeth Weinland, Justin (Angela) Nogle, Stephanie Nogle, Stephen (Melissa) Held, Richard Held, Amanda Bell, Katie Bell, Emily Daunch, T.J. Daunch, Jennifer (Dan) Heider, Laura Shal, Rachel Shal, and Jacob Shal; great grandchildren, Justice Held, Nicole Held, Joseph Held, Olivia Held, Delaney Burns, Spencer Breeckner, Desiree (Anthony) Brown; many nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by parents, brother David Liston, beloved husband Joseph L. Shal, Sr., daughter Evelyn Held, and son-in-law John Weinland. Bertie was a Registered Nurse who worked for many years as Operating Room Supervisor at St. Ann's Hospital, and as Assistant Director of Nursing at Wexner Heritage House. She was a member and active volunteer at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church where she sang in the choir and served as Eucharistic Minister. She was cherished and admired by all who knew her for her wisdom, strength, courage, serenity, wonderful sense of humor, and selfless devotion to her family and dear friends. Friends and loved ones may visit with her family at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43227 on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1-5PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 1573 Elaine Road, Columbus, Ohio 43227 on Monday, September 20, 2019, 12Noon. Interment immediately following Mass at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, Ohio 43137. Special thanks to Mt. Carmel Hospice and her many caregivers. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now