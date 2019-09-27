|
Shal, Alberta
1924 - 2019
Alberta Florence Shal (nee Liston), 95, born January 22, 1924 to the late Albert Liston and Sara Liston Steele, passed peacefully at home on Friday, September 27, 2019. Survived by loving daughters and sons, Mary Weinland, Deb Nogle, Joseph L. Shal, Jr., Ruth (Mike) Bell, Jeannie (Dani) Trinetti, and David (Jill) Shal; and son-in-law, Howard Held; cherished grandchildren, Christopher (Kate) Weinland, Elizabeth Weinland, Justin (Angela) Nogle, Stephanie Nogle, Stephen (Melissa) Held, Richard Held, Amanda Bell, Katie Bell, Emily Daunch, T.J. Daunch, Jennifer (Dan) Heider, Laura Shal, Rachel Shal, and Jacob Shal; great grandchildren, Justice Held, Nicole Held, Joseph Held, Olivia Held, Delaney Burns, Spencer Breeckner, Desiree (Anthony) Brown; many nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by parents, brother David Liston, beloved husband Joseph L. Shal, Sr., daughter Evelyn Held, and son-in-law John Weinland. Bertie was a Registered Nurse who worked for many years as Operating Room Supervisor at St. Ann's Hospital, and as Assistant Director of Nursing at Wexner Heritage House. She was a member and active volunteer at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church where she sang in the choir and served as Eucharistic Minister. She was cherished and admired by all who knew her for her wisdom, strength, courage, serenity, wonderful sense of humor, and selfless devotion to her family and dear friends. Friends and loved ones may visit with her family at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43227 on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1-5PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 1573 Elaine Road, Columbus, Ohio 43227 on Monday, September 20, 2019, 12Noon. Interment immediately following Mass at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, Ohio 43137. Special thanks to Mt. Carmel Hospice and her many caregivers. www.evansfuneralhome.net
