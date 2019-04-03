|
Kaltenbach, Albina
Albina Kaltenbach, age 79, of Hilliard, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She retired as a RN after many years. Member of St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church. Albina enjoyed hand crafts, especially crocheting. Her favorite holiday was Christmas with her family. Preceded in death by husband John J. Kaltenbach Jr., son David A. Kaltenbach and sister Jerri Solomon. Survived by son, John J. Kaltenbach III; sisters, Mary Becker, Justine Morrison, Rose Deck and Beatrice Maness. A memorial Mass will be held 10:30 am Monday at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, 4475 Dublin Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church Building Fund or Comfort Keepers. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019