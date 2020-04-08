Home

Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
(740) 927-3971
Alda Potteiger


1926 - 2020
Alda Potteiger Obituary
Alda Cecelia Potteiger, 93, of Pataskala, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Pataskala Oaks Care Center. She was born on October 25, 1926 in Harrisburg, PA, a daughter to the late Aladino and Sylvia (Acri) Giambastian. Alda is survived by her children, William C. Potteiger, Sylvia (Joseph R.) Norris, Robert D. Potteiger, Dana L. James; grandchildren, Allison Potteiger, Holly Porter, McKenzie Potteiger and Faith James; great-grandchildren, Michael Hedrick, Luke Potteiger and Wade Porter; sister, Clare Kimmel; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brothers Andrew and Robert Giambastian. Private services will be held at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2020
