|
|
Potteiger, Alda
Alda Cecelia Potteiger, 93, of Pataskala, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Pataskala Oaks Care Center. She was born on October 25, 1926 in Harrisburg, PA, a daughter to the late Aladino and Sylvia (Acri) Giambastian. Alda is survived by her children, William C. Potteiger, Sylvia (Joseph R.) Norris, Robert D. Potteiger, Dana L. James; grandchildren, Allison Potteiger, Holly Porter, McKenzie Potteiger and Faith James; great-grandchildren, Michael Hedrick, Luke Potteiger and Wade Porter; sister, Clare Kimmel; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brothers Andrew and Robert Giambastian. Private services will be held at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2020