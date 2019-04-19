|
|
Orodi, Alex G.
1955 - 2019
Alex Gabor Orodi Jr., 64, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away on April 12, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1955 to parents Alex G Orodi Sr. and Susan Orodi in Budapest, Hungary. Alex was the owner of a contracting company for over 35 years. He took great care and pride in everything he did in life. He adored his wife and was deeply in love with her and it still showed 42 years later. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He was admired by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Christine Orodi; son, Stephen (Christina) Orodi; daughter, Heather (Chris) Miller; grandchildren, Jordyn, Dane, Alise and his little Olive. Alex is also survived by his parents, Alex and Susan Orodi; brother, Tom (Anna) Orodi; and niece, Natalie; as well as loving extended family members and friends. A private celebration of life for the family and close friends will be held on Saturday, April 20. The family would like to thank the staff members of the Emergency, SICU and MICU at Mount Carmel St Anns for their compassionate care of Alex. Donations to Step up 2 Cancers specifically directed to Pancreatic Cancer research in memory of Alex would be appreciated. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019