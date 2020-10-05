Massie, Alex
1947 - 2020
Alex Massie was born on May 9, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio and died on October 2, 2020 in North Lewisburg, Ohio at the age of 73 years old. He was predeceased by his wife Carolyn and father Emerson Massie. Alex is survived by his mother, Rose Massie; stepdaughter, Veronica Gilder; and siblings, John Massie, Mark Moorehead, Dorothy Taylor, Margaret Conahan, Susan Massie, Ling Valentine and Angela Toppins. Alex served his Country in the United States Navy as well as spending a career with the Columbus Police Department, retiring at the rank of Sergeant. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com
