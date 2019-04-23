|
Strohacker, Alex
Alex Strohacker, age 24, of Columbus, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was a lover of the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, the ocean and fishing. Alex always lived life to the fullest and never looked back. He was fun, loving and had a kind hearted soul. Preceded in death by father Joseph Matello Jr., grandmother Dianna Mitchell, grandfather Marvin Robinson and other loved ones. Survived by mother, Stephani (Robinson) (Matello) Mitchell; step father, Travis Mitchell; and father, Brian Strohacker; sister, Addie Matello; grandparents, Richard and Sandra Strohacker, Janet Robinson, Dana Mitchell, Joe and Barb Matello; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends Thursday 1-3 and 5-7 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 am Friday at St Cecilia Church, 434 Norton Rd., Columbus, OH 43228. Interment Forest Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Park Foundation. www.donate.nationalparks.org. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019