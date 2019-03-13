Reese, Alexandria "Alix"

1984 - 2019

It is with a heavy heart we report the passing of Alexandria "Alix' Reese, age 34 years and formerly of Powell, OH who died peacefully March 11, 2019 at St. Anne's Hospital, Westerville, OH. She is survived by her grieving family, including: mother, Nancy Cox; father, David Reese; and stepfather, Tony Cox; plus her beloved siblings, Jessica Shook, Kyle Reese, Anthony Cox, Allison Cox, and Drew Cox. A 2002 graduate of Worthington Kilbourne High School, but pursued careers in both the arts and fashion before the tragic event that made her a quadriplegic in May 2010. Since that time Alexandria has co- authored articles and editorials denouncing gang violence and its tragic toll on our community. A non-denominational Memorial Service is planned for Friday, March 22 at 1:30pm to be held at the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL at 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Please send condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com or post to her FB page. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary