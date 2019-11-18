Home

Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Central College Presbyterian Curch
975 S. Sunbury Road
Westerville, OH
Alexis Jean Begeny


1944 - 2019
Alexis Jean Begeny Obituary
Begeny, Alexis Jean
1944 - 2019
Alexis Jean Begeny, age 75, of Westerville, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. Active member of Central College Presbyterian Church where she was an Elder, charter member of the Chapel Club and a Trustee from 1997-2000. Sponsor and member of the Michael Begeny Memorial Scholarship Committee and sponsor of Operation Lifesavers. Survived by her sons, Steve (Lisa) Begeny of Westervlle and Joe (Tori) Begeny of Reynoldsburg; grandchildren, Steven (Caitlin), "A.J." and Andrea, Jonathan and Alex. Preceded in death by her son Michael and husband Joseph. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Wednesday 5-7 p.m. Service will be held at Central College Presbyterian Curch, 975 S. Sunbury Road, Westerville, Thursday at 10 a.m. Dr. Richard Ellsworth and Rev. David Redding, officiating. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Delaware County Humane Society.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
