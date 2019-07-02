|
Gingras, Alfred
1929 - 2019
Alfred T. Gingras, 90, of Mount Vernon, passed away on June 29, 2019. He was born February 25, 1929 in Danielson, Connecticut, to Alpherie and Angelina (Moulin) Gingras. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Eileen, daughter Julie, brothers Theodore, Lucky and Donald and sister Bernice. The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 pm on Wednesday, July 3 at Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street. For complete obituary and service information please visit: www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 3, 2019