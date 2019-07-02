The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Gingras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Gingras


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Alfred Gingras Obituary
Gingras, Alfred
1929 - 2019
Alfred T. Gingras, 90, of Mount Vernon, passed away on June 29, 2019. He was born February 25, 1929 in Danielson, Connecticut, to Alpherie and Angelina (Moulin) Gingras. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Eileen, daughter Julie, brothers Theodore, Lucky and Donald and sister Bernice. The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 pm on Wednesday, July 3 at Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street. For complete obituary and service information please visit: www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now