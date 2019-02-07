Home

Alfred Hart


Alfred Hart Obituary
Hart, Alfred
1939 - 2019
Alfred Hart, 79, of Grove City, passed away on February 6, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1939 in Columbus to Harley and Jessie (Thompson) Hart. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Linda (Burns) Hart. Alfred is survived by his daughters, Deborah (John) Enderle and Diane (Larry) Worthington; grandchildren, Jordan and Travis; and by sister, Roberta French. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Muhlenberg Township Cemetery. Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2019
