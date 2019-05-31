|
Ehrlich, Alfred J.
1950 - 2019
Alfred J. Ehrlich, 69, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on May 30, 2019. He was born in Germany on March 18, 1950. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Klara, his niece Inge and brother-in-law John Hesch. Surviving family includes wife, Lynne; children, Amanda, Karl, Joseph, sister, Olga Hesch; nephews, John (Michelle), Robert (Carol); and many extended family members and friends. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8pm Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will begin at 10am at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church on Friday, June 7, 2019. Burial will follow at Violet Cemetery, Pickerington, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 2 to June 3, 2019