Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Green Lawn Cemetery Chapel
1000 Greenlawn Ave
Alfred K. Spiegler


1931 - 2019
Alfred K. Spiegler Obituary
Spiegler, Alfred K.
1931 - 2019
Alfred Spiegler, age 88, passed away on November 8, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Ludwig and Margaret. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughters, Emily Wolfe, Elisabeth Spiegler and Karen (Kirk) Kirkpatrick; brother, Peter Spiegler; granddaughter, Samantha Wolfe. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, November 13 at Green Lawn Cemetery Chapel, 1000 Greenlawn Ave., followed by interment in the Temple Beth Shalom Section. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The , or Central Ohio Diabetes Assoc., www.lifecarealliance.org. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019
