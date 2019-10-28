Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Fernwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred L. Bailey


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred L. Bailey Obituary
Bailey, Alfred L.
1931 - 2019
Alfred L. Bailey, age 88, passed away on October 26, 2019. Preceded in death by wife of 64 years of marriage, Molly "Liddie" Bailey, sons Lonnie and Jackie Bailey. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Shenna and George Miavitz; son and daughter-in-law, Jody and Tinni Bailey; grandchildren, Cheyanne Bailey, Tiffany Heath, Heather Romoga, and Samantha; great-grandchild, Seraphina Romoga; siblings, Ronald, Jason, Lovell, and Jay Bailey; other relatives. Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 11:30a.m.-1p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Interment to follow immediately at Fernwood Cemetery. To sign and view Alfred's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now