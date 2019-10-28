|
Bailey, Alfred L.
1931 - 2019
Alfred L. Bailey, age 88, passed away on October 26, 2019. Preceded in death by wife of 64 years of marriage, Molly "Liddie" Bailey, sons Lonnie and Jackie Bailey. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Shenna and George Miavitz; son and daughter-in-law, Jody and Tinni Bailey; grandchildren, Cheyanne Bailey, Tiffany Heath, Heather Romoga, and Samantha; great-grandchild, Seraphina Romoga; siblings, Ronald, Jason, Lovell, and Jay Bailey; other relatives. Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 11:30a.m.-1p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Interment to follow immediately at Fernwood Cemetery. To sign and view Alfred's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019