1/
Alfred Leatherman
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leatherman, Alfred
1927 - 2020
Al passed on to the next life on November 17, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born in Akron, Ohio September 10, 1927 to Earl and Elsie Leatherman. Al was also preceded in death by his sister Barbara Breedon of Hudson, Ohio. Al graduated from Buchtel High School and soon afterward joined the military. Al served in the US Navy during WWII, operating as a maintenance radar technician aboard the aircraft carrier Coral Sea. Following his time in the navy, Al continued to pursue his intellectual endeavors at The Ohio State University, obtaining his Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering in 1951. He was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity, whose motto "Be a man of action. Be a Delta Chi." exemplified his behavior for the next 70 years. While attending OSU he met fellow student, Carolyn Peters whom he married in 1949 until her death in 2005. Al and Carolyn were the much-loved parents of 4 children, Linda (William) Mack, Thomas (Sally) Leatherman, Susan (Greer) Rouda, and Peg (Steve) Zilles. Al was also very proud of his 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, Megan, Andy, the late Peter, Brad, Jessi, Trevor, Matthew, Jacob, Harper, and Evelyn. He will be greatly missed. Al worked in engineering and research at Battelle for 18 years. After that, he went into private business co-founding Hellerbond, Inc. During this time, he worked extensively in the development of techniques and machinery for plastic bonding. Throughout his career Al was credited with 36 domestic and international patents. A generous blood donor, Al was a member of the Red Cross' Gallon Club. He was a faithful member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Upper Arlington, and at one time served as Deacon to the congregation. Al had a dry sense of humor, loved family road trips, and was a devoted OSU fan. Al was a longtime resident of Upper Arlington and he resided at NCR Harmony Trace for the past 13 years. He was a quiet, conservative man and could best be described as a true gentleman. Al did it right. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 600 Waterfront Drive, Suite 223, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a memorial service will be conducted in 2021. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST with arrangements, please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Al.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved