Leatherman, Alfred
1927 - 2020
Al passed on to the next life on November 17, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born in Akron, Ohio September 10, 1927 to Earl and Elsie Leatherman. Al was also preceded in death by his sister Barbara Breedon of Hudson, Ohio. Al graduated from Buchtel High School and soon afterward joined the military. Al served in the US Navy during WWII, operating as a maintenance radar technician aboard the aircraft carrier Coral Sea. Following his time in the navy, Al continued to pursue his intellectual endeavors at The Ohio State University, obtaining his Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering in 1951. He was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity, whose motto "Be a man of action. Be a Delta Chi." exemplified his behavior for the next 70 years. While attending OSU he met fellow student, Carolyn Peters whom he married in 1949 until her death in 2005. Al and Carolyn were the much-loved parents of 4 children, Linda (William) Mack, Thomas (Sally) Leatherman, Susan (Greer) Rouda, and Peg (Steve) Zilles. Al was also very proud of his 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, Megan, Andy, the late Peter, Brad, Jessi, Trevor, Matthew, Jacob, Harper, and Evelyn. He will be greatly missed. Al worked in engineering and research at Battelle for 18 years. After that, he went into private business co-founding Hellerbond, Inc. During this time, he worked extensively in the development of techniques and machinery for plastic bonding. Throughout his career Al was credited with 36 domestic and international patents. A generous blood donor, Al was a member of the Red Cross' Gallon Club. He was a faithful member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Upper Arlington, and at one time served as Deacon to the congregation. Al had a dry sense of humor, loved family road trips, and was a devoted OSU fan. Al was a longtime resident of Upper Arlington and he resided at NCR Harmony Trace for the past 13 years. He was a quiet, conservative man and could best be described as a true gentleman. Al did it right. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 600 Waterfront Drive, Suite 223, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a memorial service will be conducted in 2021. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST with arrangements, please visit www.schoedinger.com
