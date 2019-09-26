|
Robertson, Alfred
1932 - 2019
Alfred Robertson Jr., "Papa," "Daddy," "Junebug," 87, passed away September 24, 2019. He was the much-loved husband of Billie Jean (Bryant) Robertson; father of Sharon (Charles) Honacher, Sheila (Richard) Cottingham, and Beverly Robertson (Thomas Pleban). Papa was also the loving grandfather of Mackenzie (Keith) Kendrick; and great-grandfather of Hailey, Holly, and Mason Kendrick. Besides immediate family, he is survived by his loving younger sister, Stella Mango; and numerous nieces and nephews. Born to Alfred and Vangie (Thompson) Robertson in Radnor, West Virginia he was the 5th of eight children. Papa moved his young family from West Virginia to Columbus in 1960, making a life and providing his daughters with the opportunities to succeed. He enjoyed their successes and bragged constantly about them and his wife Jean to anyone who would listen - sometimes in front of them to their embarrassment! He lived for, and loved his family above all else, enjoying family gatherings and pictures and updates on the great grandkids. He doted on his wife Jean through almost 69 years of marriage. He was a jokester, avid Ohio State football fan, and history buff, enjoying laughing and talking with family, and watching shows of World War II. He also loved recalling his time as a boy, roaming the mountains of West Virginia with his best friend Clifford. Many thanks to the wonderful staff of Mayfair Retirement Village for patiently attending our beloved Papa during this difficult time, as well as the kind and compassionate care of Capital City Hospice. Cremation has taken place. Calling hours will be Wednesday, October 2, 10-11:30 a.m. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME in Worthington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to , or The . Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019