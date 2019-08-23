|
|
Shumate, Alfred
1928 - 2019
Alfred "Al" Shumate went home to be with his Savior and Lord on August 21, 2019. Born October 17, 1928 in Beckley, West Virginia to the late Alfred Lee Sr. and Isabelle (Cheetham) Shumate, he grew up in his beloved home town of Lillybrook, WV, before moving to California, Ohio, Florida, and back to Ohio, where Gahanna was home at the time of his death. He is survived by daughters, Debbie (Jim) Williamson and Dodi Shumate; grandchildren, Justin (Rasika) Williamson, Jonathan (Ashley) Williamson, Chelsea Babbert, and Whitney (Kipp) Thompson; great-grandchildren, Eli Williamson, Ani Williamson, Wyatt Williamson, Kimberly Thompson, and Bradyn Thompson; as well as many special nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by Dallas, his loving wife of 61 years and siblings Buren Shumate, Berlin Shumate, William Shumate, Nellie Davis, Margaret Brazeal, Martha Hollowell, Francis Whitt, and Violet Maxey. Al was a loving, devoted husband, a wonderful father, Papa, and Great-Papa, as well as a faithful friend. A man of great faith and trust in Jesus Christ, he walked by faith, not by sight. Kind, generous, easy-going, Al had a great sense of humor, a quick wit, and was well-respected by everyone he met. He loved spending time with family and friends, welcoming the opportunity to lend a helping hand to anyone in need; he had a true servant's heart. Al proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War, was a machinist for 21 years at TRW in Cleveland, where he worked on jet propulsion projects for NASA, and was a successful restauranteur owning and operating LaMay Restaurant in Shadeville, Shade Restaurant in Canal Winchester, and catered golf outings at Foxfire Golf Club. He enjoyed gardening, golfing (even hitting a hole-in-one at Pine Hill Golf Course!), southern gospel music, and attending the National Quartet Convention many times. He was twice a Past Master of Lockbourne Lodge #232, was a past President of Tri-County Kiwanis Club, and enjoyed serving with Habitat for Humanity. A former member of RUMC, he enjoyed singing in the church choir. Al will be greatly missed but his light will continue to shine as a testimony to a life of service and sacrifice. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4-7PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. A private family inurnment is planned at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens in Lithopolis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019