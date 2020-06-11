Soma, Alfred
1934 - 2020
Alfred R. Soma, 86, of Millersport, passed away June 9, 2020. Alfred was born March 16, 1934 to Jonas and Marta Soma. He was a member of the carpenters union local 200 for 53 years. He was a master carpenter. Alfred enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was known as grandpa and great-grandpa trouble maker. He loved spending time outdoors, going to the deer camp with his brothers and family and spending time in his woodshop making things for his family. He was married to Donna for 59 years. Alfred will be deeply missed by his; children Tony (Linda) Soma, Katrina (Tom) Petersen, Doug (Denise) Soma; grandchildren Cassie (Mike) Kranz, Shelby (Jay) Garrett, Kayla (Kaleb) Myers; great-grandchildren Carly, Lucas, Max, Joel; brother Jack Soma; sisters Elena Petraitis, Erika Bailey, Anne Lowery, Birtie Floyd along with many other family and friends. Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister Hilda Berzaitis and brothers Bob Soma and John Soma. Visitation will be Monday, June 15, 2020 from 10am to 12pm with a memorial service to follow at 12pm at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to YMCA Early Childhood Resource Network 1907 Leonard Ave. Suite 100, Columbus, OH 43219. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
1934 - 2020
Alfred R. Soma, 86, of Millersport, passed away June 9, 2020. Alfred was born March 16, 1934 to Jonas and Marta Soma. He was a member of the carpenters union local 200 for 53 years. He was a master carpenter. Alfred enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was known as grandpa and great-grandpa trouble maker. He loved spending time outdoors, going to the deer camp with his brothers and family and spending time in his woodshop making things for his family. He was married to Donna for 59 years. Alfred will be deeply missed by his; children Tony (Linda) Soma, Katrina (Tom) Petersen, Doug (Denise) Soma; grandchildren Cassie (Mike) Kranz, Shelby (Jay) Garrett, Kayla (Kaleb) Myers; great-grandchildren Carly, Lucas, Max, Joel; brother Jack Soma; sisters Elena Petraitis, Erika Bailey, Anne Lowery, Birtie Floyd along with many other family and friends. Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister Hilda Berzaitis and brothers Bob Soma and John Soma. Visitation will be Monday, June 15, 2020 from 10am to 12pm with a memorial service to follow at 12pm at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to YMCA Early Childhood Resource Network 1907 Leonard Ave. Suite 100, Columbus, OH 43219. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.