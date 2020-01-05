|
Tweedy, Alfred "Fred"
1949 - 2020
Alfred "Fred" Tweedy, 70, of Lewis Center, died Saturday January 4, 2020 at James Cancer Hospital. He was born June 20, 1949 to the late Harry and Mary Tweedy. Survived by loving wife, Jane; daughter Alexandria and faithful Bloodhound Jake. A celebration of his life will be held 6:00pm Wednesday January 8, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL 6699 N. High St. where friends may visit with the family from 4:00pm until time of service at 6:00pm. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2020