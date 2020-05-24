White, Alfred
Alfred Clarence White, 89, of Morgantown, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home. He was born July 10, 1930 in Osage, WV a son of the late Aldo Clarence White and Mary Lena White. In his younger years Alfred worked at Star City Glass and joined the U.S. Army in 1953 and served honorably until 1955. After his service to our country, Alfred moved to Columbus, OH and went to work for COPCO Papers in Columbus, OH for 36 ½ years. After his retirement, he moved back to Morgantown in 1994. He is survived by a daughter, Karen Sue Shaner and Randy Shaner; special niece, Penny Dailey; and many other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Geraldine Almeda Smith White in 2016, sisters Louise Fox, Lorraine Humphreys, brothers John White, Ressie White, Richard White, foster brother Robert Cordwell, brothers-in-law William Fox, Jr., Max L. Humphreys, Clarence Squires, Russell Uphold and sisters-in-law Alberta White, June Squires, Margaret White, Peggy White, and Bonnie White. Visitation with limitations will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Fred L. Jenkins Funeral Home from 6-8pm. Visitors will be asked to social distance from one another, wear masks, and avoid contact with members of the family. Private funeral services will follow on Thursday. Alfred will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Condolences: www.fredjenkinsfuneralhome.com
Alfred Clarence White, 89, of Morgantown, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home. He was born July 10, 1930 in Osage, WV a son of the late Aldo Clarence White and Mary Lena White. In his younger years Alfred worked at Star City Glass and joined the U.S. Army in 1953 and served honorably until 1955. After his service to our country, Alfred moved to Columbus, OH and went to work for COPCO Papers in Columbus, OH for 36 ½ years. After his retirement, he moved back to Morgantown in 1994. He is survived by a daughter, Karen Sue Shaner and Randy Shaner; special niece, Penny Dailey; and many other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Geraldine Almeda Smith White in 2016, sisters Louise Fox, Lorraine Humphreys, brothers John White, Ressie White, Richard White, foster brother Robert Cordwell, brothers-in-law William Fox, Jr., Max L. Humphreys, Clarence Squires, Russell Uphold and sisters-in-law Alberta White, June Squires, Margaret White, Peggy White, and Bonnie White. Visitation with limitations will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Fred L. Jenkins Funeral Home from 6-8pm. Visitors will be asked to social distance from one another, wear masks, and avoid contact with members of the family. Private funeral services will follow on Thursday. Alfred will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Condolences: www.fredjenkinsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 24 to May 25, 2020.