Willis, Alfred
Alfred Leon Willis, Jr. or "Rev" to friends and family, passed away May 9, 2019. Born April 28, 1940 to the late Alfred and Myrtle Willis, he is preceded in death by brothers John and Charles Willis and sisters Della Turner and Deanna Billingsley. He leaves to cherish his memory Joanne Jenkins; daughters, Candace Sanders, Erin Sanders and Lynnette Willis; sons, Anthony Patterson, Fred Sanders and Jordan Sanders; six brothers; five sisters; and two grandchildren. Memorial service will be held May 18 at Bethel Apostolic Church, 2809 Maple Street, Urbancrest Ohio. Visitation at 9:30 am. Service begins at 10 am.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 17, 2019