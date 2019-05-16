Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Bethel Apostolic Church
2809 Maple Street
Urbancrest, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Apostolic Church
2809 Maple Street
Urbancrest, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Willis


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alfred Willis Obituary
Willis, Alfred
Alfred Leon Willis, Jr. or "Rev" to friends and family, passed away May 9, 2019. Born April 28, 1940 to the late Alfred and Myrtle Willis, he is preceded in death by brothers John and Charles Willis and sisters Della Turner and Deanna Billingsley. He leaves to cherish his memory Joanne Jenkins; daughters, Candace Sanders, Erin Sanders and Lynnette Willis; sons, Anthony Patterson, Fred Sanders and Jordan Sanders; six brothers; five sisters; and two grandchildren. Memorial service will be held May 18 at Bethel Apostolic Church, 2809 Maple Street, Urbancrest Ohio. Visitation at 9:30 am. Service begins at 10 am.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.