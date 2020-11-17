Havens, Alfreda Jean Collmer
1938 - 2020
Alfreda Jean Collmer Havens, age 82, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Violet Springs Health Campus in Pickerington. Born July 28, 1938 in Marion, Ohio to the late Franklin and Audrey Collmer. She was a 1956 graduate of Claridon High School in Marion County, and received her undergraduate degree in Education from The Ohio State University in 1961. Alfreda retired in 1998 from Columbus Public Schools after teaching elementary students at Scottwood, Mayberry, Olde Orchard, Fairmoor, Shady Lane and Clarfield. Alfreda volunteered at the Mt. Carmel Hospital Women's Health Center for many years. She was an Ohio State Fair sewing judge in 1979 and received high honors at the Marion County and the Ohio State Fairs in egg grading, including being named the 1955 Marion County Fair egg grading champion. At the age of two, Alfreda's lamb "Tootsie" was judged the best female lamb shown and she was awarded a $5 prize. She showed Ashier heifers at the Marion County and Ohio State Fairs during her high school years and was a member of the Claridon Lucky Stars and Claridon Tommies 4H Club. Alfreda was a longtime member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, past president of the SLO Tutoring Association, secretary for the Shadywood Baseball Association, and was active for many years in the PTA as both a parent and teacher, serving as room mother chairwoman at Woodcrest Elementary School and president of the Yorktown Junior High School PTA. Alfreda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and playing cards and board games with her grandchildren. Everyone looked forward to her famous cut-out sugar cookies regardless of the holiday. She also enjoyed playing bingo, word searches, and "wintering" in Florida. Alfreda was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Kenneth Eugene Havens in 2016; grandchildren, Zack Thomas Laughlin and Cameron Michael Havens; sister, Rita Marie Rawlins; and brother, Kenneth Collmer. She is survived by her children, Elaine Havens, Valerie (Brett) Laughlin, Michael (Kristen) Havens, and Jeffrey (Shari DiGuilio) Havens; grandchildren, Paige Laughlin, Connor, Tyler, Brody, and Maxwell Havens; brothers, George (Judy) Collmer and Franklin "Bud" (Sharon) Collmer, Jr.; sister-in-law, Ronda Collmer; nieces and nephews. Friends may visit 2-4 and 6-8 pm Friday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd N (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday. Interment will follow at Groveport Cemetery. Masks are required in the funeral home and social distancing must be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8950 Refugee Rd., Pickerington, OH 43147, Captial City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr, Suite 170, Columbus OH 43231, or the charity of your choice
in Alfreda's memory. Online condolences and livestream service link at www.spencefuneralhome.com