|
|
Young, Alfreda Presutti
1947 - 2019
Alfreda Presutti Young, Alfie to her friends, passed away peacefully Monday, April 8, in Phoenix, Arizona, surrounded by family and friends at age 72. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, to Alfredo "Fred" and Edith "Lovie" Presutti. Growing up in her grandparents restaurant, Presutti's Villa, inspired her lifelong love of cooking that endeared her to family and friends. She was raised in Upper Arlington, Ohio, and graduated St. Joseph's Academy in 1967. She then spent her time in the family's restaurant where she met Jim, the love of her life, when he was hired as the "carry-out boy". A few years later their parents joined them when they eloped and began their new adventure. They were blessed with 3 children and family became the heart of her life. Jim's career moved them from Columbus to Houston, TX, and Phoenix, AZ, where they settled in Fountain Hills. One of her proudest achievements was helping people through the home buying process in the Somerset neighborhood in Columbus. She made lifelong friendships while assisting families in securing a loan for their first home. She is survived by her children, Desirée (Kurtis) Hickey, Jimmy Young, and Sonny (Angela) Young; grandchildren, Kylie Howard, Michael, Nicholas, Kurby, and Daphne; and beloved nephew, Rocco. She is preceded in death by her husband Jim, parents Fred and Edith, brother Salvatore and daughter-in-law Kathy. Please join us for the service May 25 at 10am at St. Agatha Church, 1860 Northam Rd, Upper Arlington. This will be immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at The Old Bag of Nails, 2102 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Research Institute at
www.cancerresearch.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2019