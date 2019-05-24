|
Menasria, Ali
1953 - 2019
Ali Menasria, age 65, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 after a courageous 2 year battle with leukemia. Ali is predeceased by his father Yahia Menasria and brother Rachid Menasria. He is survived by his mother, Timouche Menasria; loving wife of 20 years, Elaine Antol; brothers, Kamal Menasria and Zinedine Menasria; sisters, Cherifa Menasria, Fathila Menasria and Nadia Menasria; sister-in-law and caretaker, Chris Walburn; brother-in-law, Chuck (Julie) Gerlach; life long friends, Rachid (Yamina) Ouari, Mourad Bencheikh-Elfegoun, Lazzi (Beth) Berkani, D'Jamel (Nadia) Mahmoudi and Rabah (Sandy) Zaidi; cousin, Dr. Ali Menasria; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Ali came to the United States in 1975 to study at Ohio University, Athens Ohio. He worked as a maitre'd and manager at Alex's Bistro for 26 years. After Alex's closing he began work at Vittoria before moving on to The Refectory. Ali enjoyed people, politics and fine wines; he was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed! A memorial service honoring Ali's life will be announced at a later date. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer your condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 26, 2019