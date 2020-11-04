1/
Alice Bell
{ "" }
Bell, Alice
Alice Bell, of Bexley, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020. Alice was a career educator, spending 26 years teaching at Kennedy Catholic HS. Upon retirement, she immersed herself in her true passion – her 6 grandchildren. She was a dear confidant, cheerleader and "the chauffeur" to each of them. She is survived by a brother, John O'Brien (Margi) of Chagrin Falls; her children, Brien (Marianne) of Canton, MI, Barbara Kelly (Pat) of Heathrow, FL, Chip (Stacy) of Bexley; and grandchildren, Megan, JP and Ryan Kelly and Ethan, Lauren and Natalie Bell. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Pan Foundation to help provide life saving medications where needed.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
