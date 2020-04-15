|
|
Brown, Alice "Jean"
1927 - 2020
Jean passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2020. She was born September 7, 1927 in Nelsonville, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, John W. Evans and Georgia P. Steenrod Evans. Husband, of 61 years, Glendon W. Brown. Son, Steven B. Brown. Jean is survived by her brother John (Mary) Evans, Daughter's Pamala (Larry) Steele (Fla) and Deborah J. Brown, Columbus. Daughter-in-law: Mary Kelley Brown. Favorite Grandchildren: Tracey (Rick) Langley, Randy (Stephanie) Eberhard (Pa), Jamie (Chrisi) Eberhard (Pa), Steven "Michael" Brown (Elizabeth), Rebecca Brown (Ryan), Sarah Brown. Favorite Great Grandchildren: Tarah (Garrett), Olivia (Brant), Rickey "RJ", Devin, Alex, Sydney, Evan, BrookeLynn, Caden, Luca. Numerous Nieces and Nephews. Dear Friend: Janet Schwartz, Honorary Grandson: Chucky Jamison, Jr. A special thank you to Dr. Fatima Tsalikova, Samantha, Liz, Lynn, Sandy, and all the wonderful staff at COPC Westerville. A grateful thank you to Chelsea, Kelly, Eric, Uriel, Dawn, Amy, Meegan, Sheryl, Deena, Mary and all the unseen heroes from National Church Residences Hospice. Cremation will take place. A graveside service and celebration of life for Mom and Dad will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020