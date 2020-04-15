Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice "Jean" Brown


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice "Jean" Brown Obituary
Brown, Alice "Jean"
1927 - 2020
Jean passed away peacefully at home on April 12, 2020. She was born September 7, 1927 in Nelsonville, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, John W. Evans and Georgia P. Steenrod Evans. Husband, of 61 years, Glendon W. Brown. Son, Steven B. Brown. Jean is survived by her brother John (Mary) Evans, Daughter's Pamala (Larry) Steele (Fla) and Deborah J. Brown, Columbus. Daughter-in-law: Mary Kelley Brown. Favorite Grandchildren: Tracey (Rick) Langley, Randy (Stephanie) Eberhard (Pa), Jamie (Chrisi) Eberhard (Pa), Steven "Michael" Brown (Elizabeth), Rebecca Brown (Ryan), Sarah Brown. Favorite Great Grandchildren: Tarah (Garrett), Olivia (Brant), Rickey "RJ", Devin, Alex, Sydney, Evan, BrookeLynn, Caden, Luca. Numerous Nieces and Nephews. Dear Friend: Janet Schwartz, Honorary Grandson: Chucky Jamison, Jr. A special thank you to Dr. Fatima Tsalikova, Samantha, Liz, Lynn, Sandy, and all the wonderful staff at COPC Westerville. A grateful thank you to Chelsea, Kelly, Eric, Uriel, Dawn, Amy, Meegan, Sheryl, Deena, Mary and all the unseen heroes from National Church Residences Hospice. Cremation will take place. A graveside service and celebration of life for Mom and Dad will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -