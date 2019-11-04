|
Bryant, Alice
Alice Faye Bryant, age 77, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. She was preceded in death by her son Lawrence Bryant. She is survived by her children, Sandra Cook, Kenneth (Linda) Cook, Curtis (Kemily) Cook and Michelle McCoy; and host of family and friends. Memorial service will be Thursday, November 7, 2pm at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 Livingston Avenue (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019