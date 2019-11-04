Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Bryant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Bryant Obituary
Bryant, Alice
Alice Faye Bryant, age 77, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Raleigh, NC. She was preceded in death by her son Lawrence Bryant. She is survived by her children, Sandra Cook, Kenneth (Linda) Cook, Curtis (Kemily) Cook and Michelle McCoy; and host of family and friends. Memorial service will be Thursday, November 7, 2pm at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 Livingston Avenue (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -