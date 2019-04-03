Cole, Alice

1926 - 2019

Alice M. Cole, age 92, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born in Crawford, Ohio on December 9, 1926 to the late Larry and Edna (Hart) Coldiron. She retired from the State of Ohio after many years of dedicated service. She was a longtime member of Eastside Grace Brethren Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Suzanne Sheaf, brothers Glenn, David, Jim, Jack, and Gene Coldiron and sisters Edith Windau, and Judith Coldiron. Alice is survived by her sons, Alan (Lori) Brown, and H. Lee Brownstein; grandchildren, Scott (Colleen) Sheaf, Adam Sheaf, Garrett Brownstein; eight great grandchildren; brother, Jerry Coldiron; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 12-1PM followed by funeral service at 1PM at the SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43232. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's memory may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory of Alice. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary