Dawson, Alice
A memorial service for Alice Eleanor Dawson will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Broad Street Presbyterian Church, 760 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio. Alice passed away on August 3, 2019 at The Wyngate at Circleville Senior Living Community. Friends may congregate at 10 a.m. at the church to share memories of Alice, condolences and light refreshments. To view full obituary visit Schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019