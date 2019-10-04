Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Dawson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Dawson Obituary
Dawson, Alice
A memorial service for Alice Eleanor Dawson will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Broad Street Presbyterian Church, 760 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio. Alice passed away on August 3, 2019 at The Wyngate at Circleville Senior Living Community. Friends may congregate at 10 a.m. at the church to share memories of Alice, condolences and light refreshments. To view full obituary visit Schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.