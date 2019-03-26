Adams, Alice E.

1925 - 2019

Alice E. Adams, age 93, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was born in Columbus, OH on August 9, 1925 to the late Elliot and Nannie (Sensabaugh) Ransbottom. Alice retired from Rockwell North American after 24 ½ years of service. She was a charter member of East Baptist Church where she served as President of American Baptist Women of Columbus. She also taught kindergarteners as well as fifth and sixth graders at church. She loved God, her family, her church, dogs, and cats. In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Eugene Adams, son Eugene Adams, daughter Cheryl Adams, two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by grandson, Cody (Nina) Adams; sisters, Essie (Larry) Landenberger and Mary Lou (Bob) Donaldson; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family will receive friends 9-10 am Friday, March 29, 2019 at Schoedinger East chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., where the service will begin at 10 am. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Pastor George Winters and Pastor David Fannon co-officiating. Contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216 or to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary