Fox, Alice

1930 - 2020

Alice M. Fox, age 89, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2-5pm at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main Street in Groveport. The funeral service will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Lithopolis United Methodist Church, 80 N. Market Street in Lithopolis. Interment will be at Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg.



