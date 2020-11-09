Frazee, Alice
1934 - 2020
Alice Yates Frazee, 86, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away November 8h at her home where her and her husband Bob lived for 56 years with their only son Brian. Both Alice and Bob grew up near Athens, Ohio and met one day as he kept driving past her many times as she was walking home, and the rest is history. Alice retired from Greyhound and after Bob retired from Timken they enjoyed many years together in their Westerville home. Bob passed away February 11, 2014 and she had to get comfortable with her new normal without him. She is survived by her son, Brian and his wife, Ladyne of Delaware, Ohio and her grandson, Ryan and his wife, Stacey; two great grandchildren, Adelynn and Scarlett of Clinton TWP Michigan. She always loved when they came to visit with her so she could spend time with Ryan and his sweet family. After Bob passed away she had to learn many new things that she always told him, "I don't need to learn that, you will be here to do it for me." He loved her dearly and did it for her just as she had said. Alice will be sadly missed and always be remembered for her wit and personality. Friends may call 11am-12pm Wednesday at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd., where service will follow at 12pm. Rev. Cal Alexander officiating. Interment at Northlawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43215. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
