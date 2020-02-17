|
|
Gordon, Alice
Alice Louise Crawford Gordon, age 87, of Marysville, died peacefully Thursday, February 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. 1950 graduate Hopedale High School, and OSU; former Home Ec teacher, Marysville High School; longtime owner Alice's Dress Shop in downtown Marysville. Memorial services 4 p.m. Sun., Feb. 23, 2020 at Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020