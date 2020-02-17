Home

Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
View Map
Alice Gordon Obituary
Gordon, Alice
Alice Louise Crawford Gordon, age 87, of Marysville, died peacefully Thursday, February 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. 1950 graduate Hopedale High School, and OSU; former Home Ec teacher, Marysville High School; longtime owner Alice's Dress Shop in downtown Marysville. Memorial services 4 p.m. Sun., Feb. 23, 2020 at Underwood Funeral Home, Marysville, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020
