Guinan, Alice
1927 - 2020
Alice Marlene Guinan, age 92, of Columbus, died Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born on October 28th, 1927 in Geneva, New York. She has joined today in heaven her beloved husband of 56 years Bernard (Bernie) Guinan, parents Clark C and May Frautz, sisters Anne O'Malley, Betty Lynch and Dorothy Frautz. She is survived by sons, David (Cathy) of Bedford, TX and Jim (Ann), of Columbus; daughter, Susan Griffith (Peter), of Naples Fl; grandchildren, Ryan David (Caroline) Guinan of Bedford Tx. and Tori Guinan Hyde (Jeffrey) of Dallas, TX; great grand-children Franklin David Guinan and Rooney Jo Guinan of Bedford Tx. and many nieces, nephews and family friends. Alice graduated from DeSales High School, Geneva, New York in 1945 and worked for the telephone company in Geneva for several years after graduation. After Bernie graduated from Niagara University in 1950 they moved to Columbus to start a new life and grow a family. Dave, Jim and Susan joined the family in those early years and Mom cared and nurtured them in the most loving way. Without hesitation it can be said, she always put her family first before herself. Alice was supportive of Bernie's successful Nationwide career of over 40 years. With Nationwide, the family experienced transfers and promotions to several locations including Canton, Toledo, Columbus, Atlanta, Memphis and Lynchburg Va. In addition, Alice accompanied and supported Bernie on his many corporate events and conventions. The entire family made many long-time friends within the Nationwide family. Mom was a tremendous cook and served up so many specialties the family always loved. The all time favorite was her spare-ribs over sauerkraut served with crispy fried noodles. It was served on all holidays and special occasions. Alice made many neighborhood and church friends. But nothing took precedence over caring for her family. She attended St. Andrews Catholic Church in Columbus for many years, was devout in her attendance and service. The family would like to specifically thank the staff at the Forum at Knightsbridge for their loving and knowledgeable care. Friends may call 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 28th at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be observed 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 29th at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Road. Father Todd Lehigh, Celebrant. Interment Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. Those who wish may contribute to a , in her memory. Please visit www.schoedinger to share a memory or send condolences to Alice's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020