Wiley, Alice Jean
1929 - 2020
Alice Jean Wiley was born in Whitehouse, KY on June 27, 1929. Jean went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years Reverend Charlie Wiley, daughter Charlotte Evans, great-grandson Alan Evans, her parents Son and Marcella Butcher, brothers Walter, Roy, Ray and Jack Butcher and sister Esther Welch. She is survived by grandson, Gary(Terri) Evans of Crossroads, TX.; granddaughter, Angela (Jeff) Adkins of Tampa, FL.; great-grandson, Michael Evans of Columbus, OH.; great-granddaughter, Kelli (Stephen) Steele of Forney, TX.; great-grandson, Matthew Evans of Oklahoma City, OK.; great-grandson, Joshua Evans; great-grandson, Steven Adkins; and great-granddaughter, Kaylyn Adkins, all of Tampa, FL. Jean is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews all of whom she treated as her own. Jean's family also included her church family at Shining Light Baptist Church where she is affectionately known as "Momma Jean." Alice Jean was a retiree of General Motors where she worked 30 years on the assembly line in Columbus, Ohio. Jean was well-loved and lived a full life devoted to her family, school activities, church activities and her passions included cooking and making cakes for everyone. Jean's 90th birthday party was themed "Wonder-Woman" appropriately celebrating a life of super-hero service and providing for others. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Shining Light Baptist Church in Hilliard, Ohio in her name. Private funeral services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family,
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2020