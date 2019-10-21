The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Trott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice L. Trott


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Alice L. Trott Obituary
Trott, Alice L.
1928 - 2019
Alice L. (Grotsky) Trott, age 91, of Bradenton, FL and formerly a longtime resident of Columbus, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Florida with family by her side. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 11, 1928, a daughter of Ben and Alice (Mock) Grotsky. She retired as a deputy auditor with Franklin County Auditor's Office following several years of service. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Charles Trott; daughter, Debby Jo (Trott) Mumper of Bradenton; grandchildren, Paula D'amico, Chris Knudsen and wife Becaa Knudsen; and great grandchildren, Jackson D'Amico, Soren Knudsen and Eloise Knudsen; other relatives and friends. Besides her parents, Alice was preceded in death by a son Charles L. Trott, four brothers and one sister. She was a graduate of South High School. Alice was a loving wife and mother and was loved by all who met her. Family will receive friends 7-9 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43232. Graveside Service 11 am Thursday at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. To share memories and offer condolences with Alice's family, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Download Now