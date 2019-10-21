|
|
Trott, Alice L.
1928 - 2019
Alice L. (Grotsky) Trott, age 91, of Bradenton, FL and formerly a longtime resident of Columbus, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Florida with family by her side. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 11, 1928, a daughter of Ben and Alice (Mock) Grotsky. She retired as a deputy auditor with Franklin County Auditor's Office following several years of service. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Charles Trott; daughter, Debby Jo (Trott) Mumper of Bradenton; grandchildren, Paula D'amico, Chris Knudsen and wife Becaa Knudsen; and great grandchildren, Jackson D'Amico, Soren Knudsen and Eloise Knudsen; other relatives and friends. Besides her parents, Alice was preceded in death by a son Charles L. Trott, four brothers and one sister. She was a graduate of South High School. Alice was a loving wife and mother and was loved by all who met her. Family will receive friends 7-9 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43232. Graveside Service 11 am Thursday at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. To share memories and offer condolences with Alice's family, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019