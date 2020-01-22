Home

Deyo-Davis Funeral Home - Columbus
1177 W. Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-486-2445
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
John Quint Treboni Funeral Home
1177 W. Fifth Ave.
Columbus, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
John Quint Treboni Funeral Home
1177 W. Fifth Ave.
Columbus, OH
Alice L. (Bland) Whipple


1927 - 2020
Alice L. (Bland) Whipple Obituary
Whipple, Alice L. (Bland)
1927 - 2020
Alice passed away quietly, at home, surrounded by her family, on January 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles A. Whipple, Jr., on September 20, 2009. Alice is survived by her daughter, RaMarie; and her son, Scott; along with three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Alice was a 1945 graduate of University High School (at OSU,) and was a published author, dancer, and watercolorist. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Monday, January 27, 2020 at the John Quint Treboni Funeral Home, 1177 W. Fifth Ave. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. All guests are welcome at the brief graveside committal at Green Lawn Cemetery following the service. Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
