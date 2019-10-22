Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2990 Bethel Road
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 221-7746
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Lane


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Lane Obituary
Lane, Alice
1930 - 2019
Alice Lane, age 89, passed away October 19, 2019. Preceded in death by husband of 63 years, Daniel F. Lane Jr., parents Herbert and Helen Vance, brother Richard Vance, sister Barbara Kacher. Survived by children, Larry Lane of CA, Jerry (Debbie) Lane of Columbus, and Katie Verner of Hilliard, Ohio. Also, grandchildren, Glen, Ellen and Juliet Verner, Preston, Adrienne and Lucas Lane. Alice graduated from Grandview High School and The Ohio State University. She worked for 20 years in the Columbus Schools as an AD+D tutor, after which she worked as a secretary for Midwest Environmental Research Corp. Alice was a member of Northwest United Methodist Church, Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, and Beta Gamma Sigma Honorary. She was a longtime member of the Ohio State Golf Club. Other Organizations she belonged to include Stardusters Dance Club, Clintonville Womens Club, AAUM, The Arlington Senior Center, as well as bridge and euchre clubs. Per Alice's wishes private family services are entrusted to O. R. Woodyard Northwest Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Columbus Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct, Hilliard, OH 43026.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now