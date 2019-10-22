|
Lane, Alice
1930 - 2019
Alice Lane, age 89, passed away October 19, 2019. Preceded in death by husband of 63 years, Daniel F. Lane Jr., parents Herbert and Helen Vance, brother Richard Vance, sister Barbara Kacher. Survived by children, Larry Lane of CA, Jerry (Debbie) Lane of Columbus, and Katie Verner of Hilliard, Ohio. Also, grandchildren, Glen, Ellen and Juliet Verner, Preston, Adrienne and Lucas Lane. Alice graduated from Grandview High School and The Ohio State University. She worked for 20 years in the Columbus Schools as an AD+D tutor, after which she worked as a secretary for Midwest Environmental Research Corp. Alice was a member of Northwest United Methodist Church, Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, and Beta Gamma Sigma Honorary. She was a longtime member of the Ohio State Golf Club. Other Organizations she belonged to include Stardusters Dance Club, Clintonville Womens Club, AAUM, The Arlington Senior Center, as well as bridge and euchre clubs. Per Alice's wishes private family services are entrusted to O. R. Woodyard Northwest Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Columbus Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct, Hilliard, OH 43026.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019