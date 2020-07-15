Long, Alice
1945 - 2020
Alice Mae Long, age 75. Sunrise February 9, 1945 and Sunset July 7, 2020. Private services Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.).A mask is mandatory. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream, and offer condolences to the LONG Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com