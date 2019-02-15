The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Alice Maxine Mielke, age 83, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Wesley Ridge Retirement Community in Reynoldsburg. She was born July 27, 1935 in Bellefontaine, OH, to the late Clarence and Mabel Pauline (Hirt) Williams. On July 20, 1968, Alice married Paul Phillip Mielke, her devoted husband of 50 years. Alice and Paul had two children, Nicole Denise (Mark) Rupe and Paul Louis Mielke; and four grandchildren, Gavin, Colin, Avery, and Kelsey Rupe. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 12-1pm at the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, OH 43230, where a funeral service will begin at 1pm. Interment to follow at Kingwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Parkinson Foundation Ohio, https://parkinson.org/ohio. To see full obituary, please visit, www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
