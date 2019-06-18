Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Miller Obituary
Miller, Alice
1929 - 2019
Alice M. Miller, age 90, of Pickerington, died Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born January 1, 1929, in Shaner, PA to the late William and Ida Sayles. Alice was a longtime member of Peace United Methodist Church, serving in multiple capacities. She is preceded in death by her loving husband James Miller, son James, daughter-in-law Barbara. Alice is survived by her sons, Bill (Mary) Miller and Donn (Dianne) Miller; cherished grandmother of Stephen (Nadia), Andrew (Kate), Erin (Daniel), Lori, Cara, Jennifer (Tobias), Katie (Josh) and Christopher; proud great grandmother of Elle, Katelyn, Evelyn, Eric, Andrea, Dominic, Xander and Theodore. Family and friends may visit 2-4 and 6-8pm on Thursday, June 20, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Friday, June 21 at Peace United Methodist Church, 235 Diley Rd, Pickerington, OH 43147. Interment Violet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now