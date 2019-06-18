|
Miller, Alice
1929 - 2019
Alice M. Miller, age 90, of Pickerington, died Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born January 1, 1929, in Shaner, PA to the late William and Ida Sayles. Alice was a longtime member of Peace United Methodist Church, serving in multiple capacities. She is preceded in death by her loving husband James Miller, son James, daughter-in-law Barbara. Alice is survived by her sons, Bill (Mary) Miller and Donn (Dianne) Miller; cherished grandmother of Stephen (Nadia), Andrew (Kate), Erin (Daniel), Lori, Cara, Jennifer (Tobias), Katie (Josh) and Christopher; proud great grandmother of Elle, Katelyn, Evelyn, Eric, Andrea, Dominic, Xander and Theodore. Family and friends may visit 2-4 and 6-8pm on Thursday, June 20, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Friday, June 21 at Peace United Methodist Church, 235 Diley Rd, Pickerington, OH 43147. Interment Violet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019