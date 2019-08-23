|
Parker, Alice
1937 - 2019
Alice H. Parker, 81, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away August 22, 2019 at Grant Medical Center. She was born December 7, 1937 in Briggsdale, Ohio to John and Gertrude (Mehrle) Harness, graduated from Central High School, class of 1955, and retired from Ross Laboratories with over 33 years of service. Alice was notoriously known for her avid shopping, casino gambling and Wendy's large, unsweetened iced tea with 4 lemons. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Paul David Parker Sr., sisters Patty Melfi, Mona Moore and Jeannette Sherman and brothers Bill, Mick, Donald and Jim Harness. She is survived by her sons, Paul Parker Jr. and Michael Parker; daughter, Robin (Dennis) Hopper; grandchildren, Danielle Parker, Paul Parker III, DJ Hopper Jr. (Kristina Schoonard), Jonathan (Cortney) Hopper; great-grandchildren, Ava, Parker and Caylynn Hopper and Nevaeh Cochran; daughter-in-law, Kim Parker; special brother-in-law, Mike Melfi; many nieces, nephews extended family and wonderful friends who will miss her deeply. Her family, especially her grandchildren, were her everything. Family will welcome friends 2-4 and 6-8pm Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, where her funeral service will be held at 10am Wednesday. Interment to follow at Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Sterling, Ohio. Chaplain Terry McKittrick officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis. TN 38105-9959 or Disabled American Veterans, 35 E. Chestnut St. #503, Columbus, OH 43215. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
