Hunt, Alice S.
1933 - 2019
Alice S. Hunt, age 86, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was born on September 20, 1933 in Elgin, Illinois to the late William A. Scott Jr., and Ethel N. (Van Amber) Scott. Also preceding her in death is her loving husband Herbert C. Hunt Jr., daughter Laura Ann Hunt and brother William A. Scott. Alice went to Miami University, where she was a Delta Zeta. She was a wonderful mother and after raising her children she worked for many years as an office manager with Opera Columbus. She was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, loved cooking and playing bridge with her friends and was a long time supporter of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. Alice will be deeply missed by her son, Herbert "Clay" Clayton Hunt III; granddaughters, Allison Hunt and Myranda Schiebrel; nieces, Susan (Dale) Baer, Jeri (Lloyd) Johnson Howell and Anna Moore; nephews, William (Kay) A. Scott IV, David (Linda) Scott, and Andrew (Susan) Johnson; sister-in-law, Deanna Scott; and numerous cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Columbus Symphony, 44 E. State Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. A Funeral Service will be held at 10am on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Broad Street Presbyterian Church, 760 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43205 with interment at Glen Rest Memorial Park. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019