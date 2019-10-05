|
Salyer, Alice
1923 - 2019
Alice Margene Salyer age 96, Friday, October 4, 2019 at The Woodlands. Retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance. Veteran World War II US Army. She was an avid NASCAR fan. She is one of a few who have never used a cell phone, sent a text or an email! Survived by daughter, Sharon Kay; grandsons, Stephen, Robert (Matthew); close friends, Freda and Lisa Proctor, Joyce Boorse. Preceded in death by parents, Sherman and Bertha Lanman; loving son-in-law, Karl Kay. Funeral service will be held Wednesday 1:00 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifeCare Alliance Meals on Wheels. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019