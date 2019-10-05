Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Salyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Salyer


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Salyer Obituary
Salyer, Alice
1923 - 2019
Alice Margene Salyer age 96, Friday, October 4, 2019 at The Woodlands. Retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance. Veteran World War II US Army. She was an avid NASCAR fan. She is one of a few who have never used a cell phone, sent a text or an email! Survived by daughter, Sharon Kay; grandsons, Stephen, Robert (Matthew); close friends, Freda and Lisa Proctor, Joyce Boorse. Preceded in death by parents, Sherman and Bertha Lanman; loving son-in-law, Karl Kay. Funeral service will be held Wednesday 1:00 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifeCare Alliance Meals on Wheels. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now