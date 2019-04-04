The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Alice Siders


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Alice Siders Obituary
Siders, Alice
1942 - 2019
Alice Myrtle "Mert" Siders, 76, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born September 28, 1942 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Harry and Liz Gheen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Elmer "Bud" Siders, Jr., son Elmer "Buddy" Siders, III, 4 brothers, 1 sister, 1 son-in-law, and 1 great-grandson. Alice is survived by her children, Alice Mae Campbell, Eddie (Linda) Siders, Bobbie Jo Siders, Liz (Jim) Smalley, and Brenda (Nick) Siders; 16 grandkids; 35 great-grandkids; 8 brothers; 2 sisters; and numerous other family members and friends. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment Concord Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019
