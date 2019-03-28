|
Stacy, Alice
Alice Louise (Essel) Stacy. Arrived this planet on December 9, 1923. On March 25, 2019, she embarked on a journey of transition to another space in time. Each time you remember her, practice random acts of kindness and senseless acts of beauty! Preceded in death by Ralph D. Stacy, husband of 72 years, brother C. John Essel, daughters Judy (Jeff) Stober and Jean Milisits, and her parents Charles J. and Amelia Essel. Survived by children, John D. (Pam) Stacy, Conroe, TX, Michael (Laurel) Stacy, Columbus, OH, and Donna (Fred) Davis, West Chester, OH; 12 special "Grands," and 19 great-grandchildren; brother, David Essel, Ojai, CA; and many nieces and nephews. Graduated from OSU in 1945, from the College of Home Economics, member Kappa Delta Sorority. Retired from Franklin County Cooperative Extension Service. Owner of Design Specialties. Member of Epworth UM Church, National League of American Pen Women, Woodcarvers of McDowell Sr. Center, Blendon Sr. Center, Olentangy Valley Doll Club, Guild of Ohio Dollmakers, and Women's Health Initiative research program at OSU. She enjoyed helping her children and others in church, scouting, Campfire Girls, and being a 20-year 4-H leader. Charter member of the Northland Lions Club. Received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award for dedicated humanitarian. Her credo "When you give of yourself, you truly give." No calling hours. "Celebration of Life" service will be held at Wesley Glen, 5155 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214, at 2 p.m. on May 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Epworth UM Church, Mid-Ohio MS Society, Central Ohio Parkinson's Society, or Lyme Disease Assn. Arrangements by COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019