Lahrmer, Alice Virginia
1948 - 2020
Alice Virginia Lahrmer, passed away peacefully March 19, 2020. Born in Columbus, OH on September 6, 1948 and resided in Columbus most of her life. She retired from AT&T where she worked as a sales rep for about 30 years. One of her greatest joys was her two cats, Ricky and Lucy. Alice was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Dorothy Lahrmer, husband Craig Neuberger. She leaves behind her brother, John Lahrmer; sister, Anne Berry; nephews, Clint (Shelly), Chad (Leslie), Eric (Jill) and Keith (Lisa) Lahrmer; niece, Wendy Dunham (Joe); and niece, Felicia Berry; and nephew, Robbie Berry; 11 great nieces and nephews and 5 great-great nieces and nephews. A special thank you to caregiver, Jerri Shoulet; and neighbors, Dale and Joy Spears. Per Alice wishes she has been cremated. Memorial service at a later date. In lieu of remembrances, donations may be made to Cat Welfare Association, 741 Wetmore Road, Columbus, OH 43214. SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME entrusted with her arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of comfort to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020