Willis, Alice
1940 - 2020
Alice Willis born 8/14/1940 - 9/30/2020 we lost our beautiful Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother but heaven gained a beautiful Angel. Alice was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio she would finish high-school in Kentucky and would attend Kentucky State University where she was a member of the Young Women's Christian Association. Alice had a beautiful Operatic Soprano sound and used her talents to serve the Lord. Alice was a choir director at Mt. Vernon AME church and sang in several choirs from College to Mt.Vernon AME, Columbus Bible Way Church, Gospel Tabernacle to New Birth Christian ministries Senior choir. Alice was a member of several groups to mention the Lupus foundation being one of them. Alice loved to serve and fellowship, she was a social butterfly and would spread her wings and fly throughout life with grace and class. All throughout her life Alice loved to travel and take vacations from cruising Caribbean Islands to later in life visiting different cities with the Seniors from New Birth, First Church of God or travelling with her Eastside Senior group. Alice retired from the Ohio Department of job and family services and went on to being very active in the black senior community with weekly senior meetings or activities and a weekly craft class in which she loved to make jewelry and fellowship. Alice had a smile that would light up the room and a loving caring personality to match. Alice was referenced as Mom sitting in the back row of New Birth and loved her role as one of the Matriachs of our church family and Loved that role with her own family. Alice would always say I love my family, I love my church and Love my Pastor, she meant it and showed it in everything she would do and we loved her for wisdom, her love of sports, OSU football, and the Cleveland Browns, Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and LeBron James she could talk and watch sports with anyone, she would get her spread ready wings, snacks, salad eat and be content. Alice was a devoted Mother and friend to many who also mourn her loss. We lost one of the sweetest humans beings that ever lived but heaven gained an Angel. We pray Those who knew and loved her will honor her legacy and live the saved lives she desired for them. She is preceded in death by father, Roy T. Hickman Jr.; mother, Francine R. Hickman; and son, Charles K. Hickman. She is survived by sister, Merle J. Ayers; brother, Roy T. Hickman; daughter Cheryl L. Brogdon-Jackson; son, Arnette C. Brogdon, lll, grandsons, Lavalle and Bryon; great-grandson, Kamarion; and great-granddaughter, Serenity Marie. Funeral service Friday, 12noon New Birth Christian Ministries, 3475 Refugee Rd, where the family will receive friends 11am until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM