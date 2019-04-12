|
|
Powers, Alice Y.
1936 - 2019
Alice Y. Powers, age 82, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away April 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 22, 1936 in Bradford, PA to the late Russell and Anna Knight. Alice was an avid bird watcher, and always put her family before herself. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Thomas Powers; her daughter, Barb (Bob) Brotherton; son, Jeffrey (Mary) Powers; grandchildren, Sarah (Mike) Schleehauf, Brett (Tiffany) Brotherton, David Powers, Jonathan Powers and Grace Powers; and great grandchild, Logan Schleehauf. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 AM Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3782 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, with Rev Fr. Daniel Millisor Celebrant. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice Foundation, 615 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43213-9924. Arrangements completed with the SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio, where online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019